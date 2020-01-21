Faking a broken ankle gets social media influencer a free upgrade to business class

Here is Jamie Zhu's guide on 'How To Fly Business Class For Free':
An Instagram influencer got an upgrade to fly business class on a Cathay Pacific flight, for which he had an economy class ticket. All he did was fake an ankle injury, and wear a moon boot, which, he later told the crew, didn't fit into his economy class seat on the flight.
The influencer, Jamie Zhu, made a video of his 'prank' and posted it on YouTube and Instagram. He wore the moon boot, which he bought at a chemist store at the airport. At the time of moving into his booked economy class seat, he pretended to be unable to fit his ankle boot into the space available.
Calling for help, he asked the flight crew if it was possible to get another seat.
"The boot doesn't fit in here, Can I get another seat or something? I've got a broken ankle," the influencer is heard saying in the video. Following this, he was upgraded to business class.
Zhu told Business Insider that he received a mixed response from viewers on his Instagram and YouTube video upload. He said that some people found his prank "immoral", while others thought it was a fun, lighthearted move.
The 26-year-old Australian influencer also told the publication that he would use his current purchase, the moon boot, to good use on other flights and he wouldn't mind pulling the prank again. He has over a million followers on Instagram and around 700,000 subscribers on YouTube.His video, which he put online, was titled 'How To Fly Business Class For Free'. Funnily enough, while he got off the flight, he wasn't seen wearing his ankle boot. Zhu apparently forgot about his prank, and remembered about it only when the flight crew wished him on his way out.