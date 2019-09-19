App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fake Twitter profiles of Indian Army officers abound as Pakistan strengthens its propaganda wing

In August alone, Twitter reportedly blocked about 50 fake accounts impersonating top Indian Army officers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
After failing to push the international community to question Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, that granted special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is exploiting the cyber space to peddle hatred against India.

Pakistani Army’s public relations wing is reportedly busy spreading fake news to disrupt peace in India.

To fuel hatred, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has reportedly created fake social media handles to spread fabricated stories of alleged atrocities in J&K.

Over 200 Pakistani Army handlers are operating sleeper accounts on microblogging platform Twitter, posing as Indian Army officers to malign the image of the Indian security forces, Zee News has reported. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In the latest such case that has surfaced, a Pakistani was found to have hacked the Twitter profile of an Indian Army officer, to spread fake news. The post, which now does not exist, read: “I want to quit the forces as Pakistan has killed 25 of my unit jawans”.

Twitter later suspended the handle over policy violation.

Security forces are closely monitoring such activities on social media and have already lodged a complaint Twitter about the rise of such propaganda handles.

In August alone, Twitter reportedly blocked about 50 fake accounts impersonating top Indian Army officers, including Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh.

According to reports, social media platforms will be taking action against at least 1,000 such fake accounts in the days to come.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Indian Army #Jammu and Kashmir #Pakistan army

