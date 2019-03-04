App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fake-o-meter: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman didn’t shake a leg with Pakistan Army men

The video existed way before the IAF pilots fighter jet was shot down by Pakistan troops.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman in conversation with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Hours before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be released on Friday, videos claiming the officer shook a leg with Pakistan Army personnel started doing the rounds on Twitter.

Three men dancing to the song ‘Chita Chola’ at an unidentified location can be seen in the clip, which is extremely blurred. It appears that all three are in combat outfit.

Given the torrid nature of bilateral relations between the two countries at the moment, naturally, the video spread like wildfire. Several social media users shared the video on the microblogging platform dubbing it a “moment of love between" the two neighbouring countries.

Another person shared it on Facebook with the caption: "#Abhinandan dancing with the Army and Air Force in Pakistan. Soldiers Converted Battle Ground into Love for Each Other."

A Quint report, however, claimed the video to be completely fake as neither is it a recent one nor does the Wing Commander feature in it. The video existed way before the IAF pilots fighter jet was shot down by Pakistan troops.

Quint found the same video on YouTube under the title 'Pak Army Dance - After Surgical Strikes on Chita Chola’.

The video, which was shared across several social media outlets, and also YouTube, saw thousands and thousands of views and shares. Interestingly, in most of the videos shared on YouTube, the background score was different; however, the visuals and the claims were uniform.

Additionally, if one takes a close look at the uniform worn by the three men in the video, it becomes evident that it is not that of the Indian Air Force, nor is the badge worn atop it.

Therefore, it is safe to conclude here that the video was definitely fake.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 05:14 pm

