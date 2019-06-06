Fake IPS officer who delivered lectures on cracking UPSC exams, finally arrested

A 20-year-old was recently arrested by a Special Operations Group from Jaipur for faking his identity. For long, Abhay Meena, who had not even completed his schooling, had been posing as an IPS officer, delivering motivational speeches and lectures on how to crack various competitive examinations such as the IIT and UPSC.

Police eventually found that Meena, the fraudster, was even felicitated by several organisations in various states by virtue of his fake bio-data and impeccable oratory skills.

He came under the scanner for the first time when a person noticed that his police identity card had spelled the word 'branch' as 'branche', as per a report by The Times of India.

Karan Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police, SOG, told the media that his team also got to know that Meena was extorting money from people.

He added: “We then formed different teams to chase him down. While one team digging out his past record, the other studied his social media profile. The third team, meanwhile, hunted him down. He was finally arrested on Thursday.”

Initial probe revealed that Meena would tell people he is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer; his Facebook profile claimed he is an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) working with CB-CID. It further mentions that he is an IIT Delhi graduate, although, he has not even completed his schooling.

Cops further revealed that Meena would attend high-profile parties and award functions in various states and post pictures of the events. He would call himself an IIT-Delhi graduate who holds a BTech degree and is currently posted in Jaipur in his facebook posts.

Meena is originally a resident of Piloda village in Sawai Madhopur. Police found that he was put up in a plush apartment in Jaipur. They found his fake IPS uniform there, along with a wireless set, three airguns, and the fake identity card. Using the ID card, he used to demand free service from five-star hotels.

Police also found that he was living in with a woman from Uttarakhand.