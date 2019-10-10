Fans of dupe iPhones bolstering Delhi’s piracy market

A recent sting operation has revealed that a sprawling market of counterfeit cell phones has been thriving in India, most of which are manufactured in the National Capital.

It is reportedly easy to be fooled by the look of these since they mimic the exact curved edges, default apps, and even fingerprint sensors. However, one easy way to avoid being duped is to steer clear of making purchases from unauthorised vendors. Although, these people may be selling devices at nearly half the price, in most cases, these are the dupes of the original phones.

According to an India Today report, Police found out that small-time technicians operating out of Delhi’s Nehru Place, which is one of South Asia’s largest electronic goods market, now assemble iPhones using smuggled parts with the blink of an eye.

Some such technicians were found to be delivering 50 iPhone 6s handsets at breakneck speed, that too for just Rs 11,000 each. Investigators were informed that all these phones are assembled at Nehru Place, where fake products are made in bulk.

When the team asked Sagar, a technician, if it is possible to make out the differences between a phone assembled in Delhi from the original one, he said: “No one can”. He also said that it takes him 5-10 minutes to assemble a handset; at that rate, each technician assembles 30-40 handsets daily.

“Give me the order and I will produce 50 pieces in a day. Take this iPhone 6 to any (Apple) centre. Just ask for battery replacement. No one would be able to tell it's fake,” he said.

Counterfeit items cause the country an annual loss of Rs 1 lakh crore, informed the Authentication Solution Providers’ Association. The organisation further said that the sale of pirated goods has increased manifold in India, accounting for 3.3% of the total global business.