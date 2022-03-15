Fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin to be deported to Germany: US media

Anna Sorokin tried to obtain a loan of $22 million dollars to launch a select club in Manhattan.

Fake heiress Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, who was jailed in 2019 for scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from hotels, banks and friends, and who inspired a hit series on Netflix, was to be extradited to Germany on Monday, US media said.

The 31-year-old Russian-German citizen managed in 2016 and 2017 to deceive New York's elites by posing as a wealthy heiress, when in fact she was the daughter of a truck driver originally from the suburbs of Moscow.

Sorokin, who carried out her scams under the assumed name of "Anna Delvey", was due to be put on a flight to Frankfurt later Monday after being released from a detention center in the State of New York, said the tabloid New York Post, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Anna Sorokin was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison but was released in February 2021 for good behavior, only to be arrested again the next month for overstaying her visa. She was held in a facility by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, or ICE.

An ICE spokesperson told AFP Monday that Sorokin "remains in ICE custody pending removal," without providing further details.

Capable of weaving skilful lies with extraordinary aplomb, the young woman posed as a German heiress with a fortune of $60 million, allowing her to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in loans from several banks.

Between November 2016 and August 2017, she traveled for free by private jet, lived on credit in Manhattan hotels, without ever paying anything, according to the New York justice department, which estimated her frauds were worth around $275,000.

The daughter of a Russian truck driver and a tradeswoman who emigrated to Germany in 2007, Sorokin, who arrived in New York in 2013, had even tried to obtain a loan of $22 million dollars to launch a select club in Manhattan.

Her incredible story seduced television producer Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy", "Scandal") who made it into a mini-series for on Netflix "Inventing Anna", with Julia Garner in the title role. According to media reports, Sorokin received $320,000 dollars from the streaming giant.