    Fake astronaut cons woman out of Rs 24 lakh, claiming he needs money to ‘return to Earth’

    A woman in Japan was conned out of 4.4 million yen (Rs 24 lakh) by a scammer pretending to be an astronaut.

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    October 12, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
    A conman pretending to be an astronaut conned a woman out of thousands of dollars (Representative Image)

    A woman in Japan was conned out of 4.4 million yen (Rs 24 lakh) by a scammer pretending to be an astronaut. Local media reported that the 65-year-old woman was tricked into believing that a man she met on Instagram was a Russian astronaut stuck on the International Space Station, unable to afford his way back home.

    The woman met the ‘astronaut’ on Instagram in June and the two soon began exchanging messages, according to a Shiga Prefectural Police report released on October 7. She was apparently taken in by his Instagram profile, which features photos of space, as well as his ability to name-drop space agencies like NASA and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).

    Their text exchanges soon moved from Instagram to Line, a Japanese messaging app.

    After weeks of texting, the scammer told the woman he loved her and intended to marry her once he returned to Earth. The only problem in this plan, he claimed, was that he could not afford to leave the International Space Station.

    The fake astronaut asked the woman to send him money for “landing fees” and rocket expenses, Kyodo News reported.

    Between August and September, the victim made five payments to the conman which totalled around 4.4 million yen or about $30,000. She grew suspicious only when his demands did not stop and reported him to the police soon thereafter.

    Police is now investigating the case.
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 11:51 am
