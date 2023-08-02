'Fairy-flying' is the latest viral trend that has mental health experts worried. Here's why

The fairy flying videos have millions of views on social media and counting. (Representational)

A recent trend on social media, especially TikTok, has raised red flags among mental health professionals who fear its potential consequences. Known as #fairyflying, the trend appears to be inspired by mythical creatures but is causing concern due to its disturbing imagery that some liken to fake "suicide-by-hanging" videos.

With millions of views and counting, mental health experts worry that this trend could have severe repercussions for young minds.

At first glance, videos under the #fairyflying hashtag feature imagery that mimics suicide scenes, showing lifeless, headless bodies seemingly swaying in the air.

To avoid triggering people, we have not used any image or visuals from this bizarre and alarming trend.

One video, posted by a content creator quickly went viral with over 3 million views. In the video, the TikToker appears to be hanging herself in front of a dresser, but upon closer examination, she is actually standing on the furniture flailing her arms.

Alicia D. Akins, a mental health counsellor specializing in treating teens, expressed her worries, telling New York Post, "The videos are disturbing because what you see are feet dangling, which mimics a suicide by hanging. A person who's experiencing mental health problems may not think logically, especially a child."

Dr. Akins emphasized the role of social learning theory, stating that people mimic what they see, watch, and are shown. For people experiencing mental health issues, such imagery could lead to the development of harmful ideas they had never previously considered.

People following the trend, however, believe the videos are "cute" and harmless without thinking the imagery may trigger people with mental health issues.

TikTok, a platform that has faced criticism in the past for promoting dangerous challenges, claims that they strictly prohibit and remove content that encourages harmful behaviour.

Recent misleading trends have included consuming laundry detergent and pesticide Borax for ailments and tanning the body with beer.

Suicide prevention Helpline Box various resources