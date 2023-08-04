Factors to consider to get the best personal loan interest rates

Bajaj Finserv

Personal loans are renowned for their effectiveness in addressing urgent financial needs. The amount acquired through a personal loan can be utilised for diverse purposes, such as covering wedding expenses, education fees, or medical expenses.

Personal loan interest rates are one of the most important things to think about while looking to borrow. The interest rate determines the cost of borrowing and affects the total amount repaid over the loan tenure. Finding the most affordable personal loan interest rates can have a positive impact on your financial situation.

Here are five factors that will help you to find the best personal loan interest rates:

● Strong credit score

Your credit score reflects your creditworthiness, gauging how well you've managed to repay credit in the past. A credit score of 685 or above positions you as a favourable candidate for a personal loan. Generally, the higher your score, the better your prospects. A higher score provides leverage in negotiating interest rate and empowering you to secure more favourable terms.

● Sources of income and employment stability

It's crucial to disclose all of your income when applying for a loan, including dividends, rental income, and income from investments. This increases your creditworthiness as a borrower and confirms to the lender that you aren’t a risky borrower and can repay the loan.

● Meet the eligibility criteria

Selecting a lender with simple eligibility criteria for a personal loan is crucial. Complex requirements can make loan approval challenging, potentially leading to lower loan amounts or higher interest rates. Opting for lenders with straightforward criteria and a quick verification process ensures faster fund disbursal. Hence, it is crucial to compare terms from different lenders before applying for a loan.

● Job stability

Demonstrating economic stability through secure employment with a reputable organisation enhances your creditworthiness. A consistent employment record assures lenders of your ability to make timely payments. These factors reduce your risk profile, making lenders more inclined to offer competitive interest rates on a personal loan. Conversely, frequent job changes may weaken your application, potentially affecting your loan prospects.

● Compare offers

Apart from these above aspects, it is vital to compare offers from different lenders since their terms and conditions may differ. Similarly, personal loan interest rates may vary. Simplify the comparison process by utilising an interest rate calculator. This tool estimates EMIs based on the interest rate, loan amount, and tenure, aiding in identifying suitable loan options that align with your repayment capacity.

NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance Limited provide personal loans of up to Rs. 40 lakh, with funds disbursed within 24 hours* of approval. The Flexi Hybrid Loan feature allows you to pay interest-only EMIs during the initial tenure, enhancing repayment convenience. Customers can also make use of the interest calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website to plan their EMIs efficiently. Utilise the above suggestions and secure the most favourable personal loan interest rates available.

Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in creation of this article.