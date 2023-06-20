Factors That Lenders Consider in Assessing Business Loan Eligibility

For any business to function smoothly, funds are crucial. One of the ways to ensure that you have the required funds to execute your business operations smoothly is to opt for an online business loan.

You can use the funding to purchase new equipment, upgrade your office space, hire professionals or meet any other expenses. However, you need to meet the business loan eligibility criteria set by lenders to get the funding you require.

Lenders set these criteria to assess your capacity to repay on time. If you fulfil the eligibility criteria, you can get easy and affordable funding. However, these criteria differ from one lender to another.

Factors Lenders Consider When Assessing Eligibility

Here are a few essential factors lenders take into account when approving any business loan.

Age of Your Business

Many banks and NBFCs have set minimum age criteria for online business loans. Lenders trust reputed companies with at least three years of stable functioning in the industry. This is because such companies have lower chances of defaulting on the loan repayment.

Lenders consider business vintage as an essential factor due to the risks involved in sanctioning huge business loans. However, some lenders may be lenient and can give a loan approval for companies that are just a year old.

Hence, you need to check with the lender before applying for a loan. In addition, the number of years your business has been operating gives a better record to analyse the stability of the business.

A business that has been active in the industry for a longer time will have a detailed financial record, helping lenders ascertain its credibility.

The Nature of the Business

Some sectors are more stable when compared to others, and this becomes a deciding factor in analysing your eligibility. Based on the industry within which your business functions, your loan approval may take time.

Lenders may hesitate to give you a loan if you are a business providing services for a fixed number of months in a year. This is because you need to maintain a steady cash flow throughout the financial year to pay the loan.

This is why most seasonal businesses may experience difficulty in getting an online business loan. In some cases, lenders may give you the required loan amount but at a higher interest rate, thereby increasing your overall borrowing costs.

Your Credit Score

A credit score is one of the most important factors to consider when applying for any loan, be it a business loan, personal loan, bike or car loan. Your credit score represents your creditworthiness in the form of a three-digit score issued by authorized credit bureaus.

Lenders assess your loan repayment capacity based on a score ranging between 300 and 900. Since a poor repayment history can decrease your credit score, you need to improve your credit score to get a higher loan amount at affordable interest rates.

For this, you need to keep tabs on your existing credit repayments and work towards building a better credit score. An ideal score of 750 or above can get you favourable loan offers. Also, if your loan application gets rejected, it can further lower your credit score.

So, check your score regularly and try maintaining a good credit score for hassle-free loan approval.

Existing Debt Obligations

Any existing debt gets added to your liability, so you may face difficulty in clearing business loan eligibility criteria set by the lender. Be it a personal loan, credit card or home loan, existing loan obligations can delay your loan approval, as you may have a higher debt-to-income ratio.

Maintaining a lower debt-to-income ratio can help you get credit on favourable terms. If you are managing a small-scale business, having too many debt obligations can affect your repayment schedule.

Thus, it is always better to pay off any outstanding loan before planning to avail a new loan.

Business Strategy for Credit

You need to present a business plan to the lender when applying for a loan. This is because a robust plan details the financial projections and forecasts your repayment timeline. Lenders need to gauge your financial standing before giving loan approval.

If a lender is unable to understand your plan properly, you may not be able to receive the required loan amount. This is because financial institutions need assurance that you are utilising the funds in an appropriate manner.

To create a viable business plan, conduct thorough market research and analysis to ascertain your business requirements and get the required funding. This can help you manage unexpected financial emergencies hassle free.

Positive Cash Flow History

Cash flow is key to the financial health of your business. Hence, you must improve your cash flow history before applying for a loan, as lenders analyse your business earnings to determine your eligibility.

Any pending invoice and unpaid tax can affect your eligibility for a business loan. So, before applying for a business loan, make sure to maintain a steady cash flow, indicating stability in your business operations.

Tips to Improve Your Business Loan Eligibility

Here are a few steps to help you improve your eligibility for an business loan.

● Improve Your Credit Score

A higher credit score increases your eligibility as a borrower by improving your creditworthiness. Since a good credit score reflects exemplary credit behaviour in the past, lenders see you as a low-risk borrower. Hence, you may get a loan amount matching your business requirements.

● Submit All Essential Documents

One of the common reasons for business loan rejection is incomplete documents. Before you apply, check if you have all the necessary documents mentioned by the lender. You can visit the lender’s website and gather documents well in advance. This helps reduce the chances of loan rejection and get you a quick approval.

● Draft a Solid Plan

Banks and other financial institutions offer business loans to borrowers with lower risk and higher credibility. Hence, you need to meet the required business loan eligibility criteria and submit a robust business plan with a detailed summary of your business transactions.

● Consult Your CA

Before applying for a loan, you must consult a CA and discuss your business plan and the loan process. Your CA or business analyst can guide you on the right steps to take before taking on credit that could affect the business’ financials.

● Apply with Collateral

Many businesses avail loans to compensate and cover the losses suffered in the past. You can do that by applying with collateral. Banks and NBFCs may provide you loans with collateral even if the track record of your business is low. This is because pledging collateral minimises the risk for lenders.

With these tips, you can improve your eligibility to get the maximum loan amount on suitable terms. Complying with the lender's business loan eligibility criteria gives you leverage to get the funding you need without any compromises. Be sure to compare offers and check the repayment plan to ensure that you choose the most feasible option.

Moneycontrol Journalists are not involved in creation of this article.