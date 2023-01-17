 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Fact-check: This video of foreigners eating with hands on banana leaf is not from UK PM's Pongal feast

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Waterloo politicians, Regional Chair City Mayors, councilors and police officers were part of the Pongal feast and not UK PMO staff.

Canadian officials were seen eating with their hands on a banana leaf during Pongal. (Image: Screengrab from video sonal_mansingh/Twitter)

A video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, apparently showing staff members of the United Kingdom's Prime Minister's Office celebrating Pongal, has been debunked  by fact-checkers.  The video shows governmet staff and formally dressed officials sitting together and eating a traditional meal with their hands on a banana leaf, Indian style. But the clip was not from UK and is in fact from Waterloo in Canada where the Tamil Cultural Association organised the feast.

The video received many positive reactions especially from Indians who were pleasantly surprised to see the initiative displayed by the foreigners.

The original video was uploaded by the Tamil Cultural Association on Facebook that got just over 500 views but the viral claim that it was organised by Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak grabbed more eyeballs and was wrongly shared on social media without the proper attribution.

Men were also seen in the clip serving various food items dressed in veshtis.

Watch the video here: