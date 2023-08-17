Fact-check: No, this viral pic of a ‘toilet with bed’ is not from Delhi

A viral picture claims to show a 'toilet with bed' in Delhi (Image credit: supermarketblues/Reddit)

A picture doing the rounds of the internet shows a room which has a toilet and a shower stall installed right next to the bed, with not even a partition or curtain to hide them from view. The picture has been widely circulated online with claims that the bizarrely-designed room is located in Delhi’s posh Greater Kailash area. However, digging a little deeper reveals that the photograph is not actually from the national capital at all.

The picture first began to grab attention when it was shared on Reddit’s ‘Delhi’ subreddit two days ago. It shows a bed and a table fan placed in close proximity to the toilet commode and shower in the same room. While the small shower area is demarcated with a transparent stall, the commode has no such walls to hide it from view. The room also has an air conditioner.



“What's the max rent you would pay for this kind of place in GK2?” the Reddit user who shared the picture asked. Given the caption, several people assumed the room is located somewhere in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, or GK, as it is popularly known. The neighbourhood is one of Delhi’s poshest areas with luxury homes and apartments, so many were surprised to see such a room in GK.

Truth behind viral pic

After the picture emerged on Reddit, it was covered by several leading news websites with claims that the room is located in Delhi’s GK neighbourhood. Although the Reddit post makes it seem as if the picture is from Delhi, it was actually ‘stolen’ from another popular subreddit and likely not taken in the national capital at all.

The picture was first shared on Reddit three days ago. It was posted on a different subreddit called ‘mildlyinfuriating’ by user ‘RomeroRodriguez08’. “My agent isn't serious, right?” the user captioned his post.

There is nothing in the post to suggest the picture was taken in Delhi. It was likely lifted by the person who posted it on the ‘Delhi’ subreddit.

Moreover, digging a little deeper reveals that the pic has been doing the rounds of the internet since 2022. In fact, it was shared on 9gag five days ago, with its location as Indonesia.

With these contextual clues, it’s easy to determine the picture was likely not taken in Delhi at all.