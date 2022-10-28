Fact-check: Does this viral video actually show Rishi Sunak dancing at a club?

UK PM Rishi Sunak (L) and his lookalike at a club (R). Image credit: @NoContextBrits/Twitter

A viral video that shows a Rishi Sunak lookalike dancing at a club has resurfaced on social media shortly after the 42-year-old was named prime minister of the United Kingdom. The video has been circulated with claims that it features Sunak, but a quick Google search confirms otherwise.

The clip in question shows a shirtless man who bears a striking resemblance to Rishi Sunak. Holding a drink in hand, he dances at an open-air club in Ibiza, surrounded by other partygoers. On Twitter, the video has racked up over 3.6 million views since being shared four days ago.

The clip had first gone viral in January this year. According to the Daily Mail, it was taken at Wayne Lineker's O Beach Ibiza club. The British tabloid had carried a story on the video, branding the unidentified man as Rishi Sunak’s doppelganger.

Combing through Wayne Lineker’s Instagram profile also reveals that the video was first uploaded in July 2019. Lineker is the owner of the O Beach Ibiza Club on the Spanish island.

Moreover, fact-checking website Boom Live did a further investigation of Sunak’s social media profiles and found no evidence that he had been in Ibiza in July 2019. Instead, the British leader had attended a question and answer session with North Yorkshire students on July 10 and a community event at July 15, 2019.

Rishi Sunak was formally appointed UK PM by King Charles III on Diwali. The 42-year-old former Chancellor of Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also the first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian heritage in the UK.