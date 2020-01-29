Facebook's Clear History tool arrives, here's all you need to know

Nearly two years since it promised users a tool to clear browsing history on the platform, Facebook has delivered the 'Clear History' feature.

The announcement was made by Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a blog post titled 'Starting the Decade by Giving You More Control Over Your Privacy' on January 28.

Called the "Off Facebook Activity" tool, the feature will be available to users worldwide on the desktop and mobile application. The feature can be accessed from the settings panel under 'Your Facebook Information'.

The tool also allows you to manage activities on websites shared with Facebook and provides a list of each app and website the site tracks when you are not using it.

Notwithstanding the fact that Facebook tracks you on several apps and websites even when you are not using the platform seems very bizarre and shady, the new development seems geared towards transparency.

"Off-Facebook Activity marks a new level of transparency and control. We’ve been working on this for a while because we had to rebuild some of our systems to make this possible," Zuckerberg wrote.

At least now you know when Facebook tracks your activity, how many times it has done so and how much data it collects from third-party apps and sites in the process.

The tool will also allow you to clear all your Facebook data, which will prove helpful if you are constantly bombarded by ads for something you recently searched online.

Off-Facebook Activity allows you to view the information by category and select how the tool itself can be managed. You can also download your information.

But, it is unclear if the tool also deletes all your data stored on Facebook's servers or only from your account. On the whole, while this is by no means a solution to end Facebook’s extreme data collection practices, it offers some transparency.

Facebook first promised users the tool allowing users to delete their past browsing history in 2018. Facebook uses the in-app browser history to generate personalised ads.