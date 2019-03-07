App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook under fire for sharing users phone numbers with advertisers

Facebook has been pushing users to activate two-factor authentication for security of their accounts. There is no tool or option available to disable the feature and by default is set to 'everyone'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The ghost of privacy-breach scandal has been surrounding Facebook for a while. The company has been facing lawsuits over sharing of user data in recent times where it stated it would be working on taking measures to stop misuse of user data. However, trouble seems to have not stopped for the social media website as it allegedly shares a user’s phone number to third-party companies without the user’s consent.

The violation of privacy was reported by Jeremy Burge, who runs the website Emojipedia. He stated that numbers that were shared for two-factor authentication were searchable and the company allowed third-party companies to send relevant ads to users.

“Facebook 2FA numbers are also shared with Instagram which prompts you 'is this your phone number?' Once you add to FB. WhatsApp also shares phone numbers with Facebook. Facebook shares phone numbers with advertisers”, said Burge in a tweet. The company has been pushing users to activate two-factor authentication for adding a layer of security to their Facebook accounts. The company has been asking users to add their contact number and activate two-factor authentication since 2011. Users would have the option of sharing their phone number with “everyone,” “friends of friends,” or “friends.” There is no tool or option available to disable the feature and by default is set to “everyone”.

Burge faced a similar issue while updating his website’s Facebook page. He stated that he was made to enter his phone number for the huge number of followers his company’s page had which left him furious after understanding the privacy settings that Facebook offered. “I’m usually one to give benefit of the doubt, but it’s so clear Facebook sees phone number as the way to unify its data sets (FB: email, Insta: username, WhatsApp: phone #) and this sort of thing only gives them less credibility when it comes to ever provide a number.”  He also shared a screenshot of Facebook-owned Instagram asking him to confirm the number he has shared on the parent company’s website.


He continued his long thread of tweets where he pointed out Facebook using the phone number for advertising tracking, geolocation.

Facebook released a statement addressing Burge’s claims where the company said that it introduced a feature to set up two-factor authentication through without the need of a user’s phone number. “In April 2018, we removed the ability to enter another person's phone number or email address into the Facebook search bar to help find someone's profile”, read the statement as reported by The Guardian. The statement further continued, “Today, the ‘Who can look me up?’ Settings control how your phone number or email address can be used to look you up in other ways, such as when someone uploads your contact info to Facebook from their mobile phone. We appreciate the feedback we’ve received about these settings and will take it into account.”

Burge in his reply stated that Facebook should give users an option to merge or link accounts and keep some limitations to sharing a user’s personal data. Users would fail to trust the company and stop sharing data if Facebook does not do so.

First Published on Mar 7, 2019 11:13 am

tags #Facebook #Facebook privacy issues #Facebook privacy scandal #Privacy #privacy breach #privacy violation #security #two factor authentication

