Facebook set for first exclusive movie premiere via ticketed live event

Facebook, which has been streaming live events and shows for the past few months, would now be exclusively premiering a movie for the first time.

On August 19, The Outsider - a controversial documentary related to the '9/11 Museum' in Manhattan - would be released on Facebook via a ticketed live event priced at $3.99 per viewer.

The film's launch via Facebook has generated buzz among an array of filmmakers, as it could alter the way in which they could reach out to wider audiences, spread across the world, at a way lower cost as compared to the traditional methods.

"Until this film, you would have had to find an international distributor to do individual broadcast and theatrical deals," Axios quoted The Outsider director Steven Rosenbaum as saying.

"Once you got past big English-speaking markets, it wouldn’t have been worth it," Rosenbaum further said, adding that "without Facebook, all of the mid-sized and smaller markets would never see this".

Notably, the movie's premiere will begin on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. ET on August 19. Users of the social media platform can gain access by paying $3.99 via a link that will be provided by the film's distributor, Abramorama.

The premiere viewing price has been kept relatively lower as the goal is to reach a wider audience, Rosenbaum said.

The Outsider is also set for a theatrical release in select cinema halls in September, and would also be available on-demand via streaming.

Facebook, which is set to premiere the movie, would be reportedly providing paid promotion to market the live event. The exclusive release would be available for users of the tech giant in over 100 countries where Paid Online Events are available.