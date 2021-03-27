Facebook rolls out special Holi-themed stickers; here's how you can use it

Facebook launches new Holi themed stickers

Celebrating the spirit of Holi, Facebook has launched special Holi-themed Avatar stickers so that users can send personalised and colourful wishes to their friends and relatives.

The special stickers are available on the Facebook app and the Facebook Messenger app as well.

Over four million people have made around 6.6 million posts and comments about Holi on the platform, says Facebook.

Across India, the festival of colours will be celebrated on Monday i.e March 29 and the Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 28.

To create your Avatar, use your mobile device and go to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the “smiley” button, and then the sticker tab. Click “Create Your Avatar”. Or find the avatar creator in the Bookmarks section in your Facebook app. The new Holi stickers will appear in the sticker library when you are posting or commenting on Facebook posts, or while using Messenger.

Google also has something fun planned for its users on the occasion of Holi, where they can splash colours all over the home page on their desktop as well as smartphone.

To use the fun feature, simply search for the word 'Holi' or 'Holi festival’. With the search results, you will also notice three bowls of colour that appear in the info card. You can splash the colours all over the homepage by simply tapping wherever you like.