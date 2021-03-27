English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Facebook rolls out special Holi-themed stickers; here's how you can use it

Across India, the festival of colours will be celebrated on Monday ie March 29 and the Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 28.

Moneycontrol News
March 27, 2021 / 07:05 PM IST
Facebook launches new Holi themed stickers

Facebook launches new Holi themed stickers

Celebrating the spirit of Holi, Facebook has launched special Holi-themed Avatar stickers so that users can send personalised and colourful wishes to their friends and relatives.

The special stickers are available on the Facebook app and the Facebook Messenger app as well.

Over four million people have made around 6.6 million posts and comments about Holi on the platform, says Facebook.

Across India, the festival of colours will be celebrated on Monday i.e March 29 and the Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 28.

To create your Avatar, use your mobile device and go to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the “smiley” button, and then the sticker tab. Click “Create Your Avatar”. Or find the avatar creator in the Bookmarks section in your Facebook app. The new Holi stickers will appear in the sticker library when you are posting or commenting on Facebook posts, or while using Messenger.

Close

Google also has something fun planned for its users on the occasion of Holi, where they can splash colours all over the home page on their desktop as well as smartphone.

To use the fun feature, simply search for the word 'Holi' or 'Holi festival’. With the search results, you will also notice three bowls of colour that appear in the info card. You can splash the colours all over the homepage by simply tapping wherever you like.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Facebook #Holi #Trending News
first published: Mar 27, 2021 07:05 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.