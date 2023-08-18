Man writes down Facebook quote on paper for wife, wins the internet

The man wrote down the Facebook quote on a piece of paper after he was unable to download it. (Representational Photo).

The growth of various social media platforms, over the years, such as Facebook and X has primarily been down to the millennial population who have created accounts on these platforms to share information with each other.

The craze towards using different social media platforms among the youth has also seen a generation before them take a leap of faith into the world and create accounts of their own.

However, not all of them have been to master the platforms and hence have had to resort to other modes to convey their message across. In a recent incident, a woman shared how her father wrote down a message for her mother on a piece of paper after he was unable to download the quote from Facebook.

"My dad doesn't know how to download quotes he sees on Facebook so he's been writing them down on a piece of paper to send them to my mom," the woman wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and shared the photo of her father's note for her mother.

The man wrote down the note for his wife in Hindi, which when translated read as. "The best companion for a human is his or her health. If health leaves a person, then every relationship can become a burden,".

The post saw several comments, with commenting appreciating the words written by the man for his wife.

"Most wholesome thing I've seen in a while," one user wrote.

"Oh my God," another user wrote.

