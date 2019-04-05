Facebook halts practice that required new users to provide email passwords to register

Facebook’s sketchy practice was uncovered when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of the Sign-up process that required an email password.
Facebook recently halted an unethical practice of asking new users their Email ID password to register on the social media site. Although the company claimed that the practice was meant to verify credentials outside of their emails, or at least that’s what the social media giant claimed.
Facebook’s sketchy practice was uncovered when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of the Sign-up process that required an email password. While Facebook maintained that the password prompt appeared for a few new users with email addresses that did not support OAuth – an open standard security protocol that grants user information to third-party clients without giving out passwords.
While Facebook claimed that the email passwords registered by users weren’t stored in the company’s database, it’s hard to believe considering given the social media giant’s past privacy transgressions.
Facebook’s claim that it no longer prompts users for email passwords seems legitimate, which does fall in line with the company’s nature to quickly resolve issues. Leaving the main question still unanswered, ‘why do these privacy issues crop up in the first place?’
- November 2018 – Facebook admits to handing over users’ passwords obtained through two-factor authentication to third parties.
- January 2019 – 600 million plus Facebook passwords were stored in plain text.
- March 2019 – Facebook investigated by FTC after admitting involvement in Cambridge Analytic fiasco.