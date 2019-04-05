App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook halts practice that required new users to provide email passwords to register

Facebook’s sketchy practice was uncovered when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of the Sign-up process that required an email password.

Facebook recently halted an unethical practice of asking new users their Email ID password to register on the social media site. Although the company claimed that the practice was meant to verify credentials outside of their emails, or at least that’s what the social media giant claimed.

Facebook’s sketchy practice was uncovered when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of the Sign-up process that required an email password. While Facebook maintained that the password prompt appeared for a few new users with email addresses that did not support OAuth – an open standard security protocol that grants user information to third-party clients without giving out passwords.

While Facebook claimed that the email passwords registered by users weren’t stored in the company’s database, it’s hard to believe considering given the social media giant’s past privacy transgressions.

Facebook’s claim that it no longer prompts users for email passwords seems legitimate, which does fall in line with the company’s nature to quickly resolve issues. Leaving the main question still unanswered, ‘why do these privacy issues crop up in the first place?’

Even company CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted to the recent lapses in security, releasing a 3,000-word manifesto detailing the company’s privacy-focused vision. However, this recent news is evidence that Zuckerberg’s claims of a more privacy-focused platform don’t hold up well, especially considering:

  • November 2018 – Facebook admits to handing over users’ passwords obtained through two-factor authentication to third parties.

  • January 2019 – 600 million plus Facebook passwords were stored in plain text.

  • March 2019 – Facebook investigated by FTC after admitting involvement in Cambridge Analytic fiasco.

Facebook has also issued contradictory statements in the past as to what data is collected. And, while investigations into the company’s privacy practices might be reassuring news for users, it’s worth noting that the FTC’s last probe back in 2011, still hasn’t amounted to anything.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:32 am

tags #Technology

