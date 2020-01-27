Facebook 'friend' promises Bengaluru woman expensive gifts, dupes her of Rs 19 lakh

A resident of Bengaluru was recently duped of lakhs in an online fraud, wherein she was conned by two people – one posing as a doctor and the other as a customs official.

It all started in December 2019, when the woman – a resident of Bengaluru’s Maruthi Sevanagar - had accepted the friend request of one Kenny, who claimed to be a reputed doctor settled in the United Kingdom.

As the familiarity between the two grew over the days following hours of online chatting, the two of them exchanged mobile phone numbers. According to a Deccan Herald report, one day, the imposter told the victim that he had bought some extravagant gifts for her and wanted to gift them to her in person.

To make things credible, he also sent her images of the “expensive gifts” over WhatsApp and informed her that he would be visiting India soon.

As per the police complaint lodged by the woman, Kenny finally gave her a call on December 16, 2019, saying he is stuck at the Delhi airport since Customs officials have seized the gifts. The conman even claimed that the authorities confiscated UK pounds worth Rs 45 lakh from him. He said he wanted to return England after the harrowing experience, with the promises of sending her many more such expensive gifts soon.

Kenny then asked the Bengaluru woman to transfer Rs 2.8 lakh to a bank account to retrieve the gifts.

Days went by and the two kept in touch, until one day – on January 7, 2020, she received a call from an unknown number. A woman spoke to her and demanded Rs 8.8 lakh, claiming to be a Customs official who is trying to ensure that a courier worth 30,000 pounds reaches her fast.

When the woman checked with her Facebook friend to find out the authenticity of the phone call, he confirmed in the positive.

Shortly after, the amount was transferred. But the imposter called her up again and asked her to transfer another Rs 4.87 lakh. The victim obliged and waited for her gifts to arrive but in vain.