Facebook clean-up drive: Pro-BJP accounts hurt more than pro-Congress pages

Social media giant Facebook recently went on a clean-up drive ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and reportedly took down close to 700 pages and accounts.

In a statement to the media, Facebook said: “Of these, 687 pages and accounts were linked to individuals associated with the IT cell of Congress, but there were 15 pages, groups and accounts that were spreading pro-BJP information.”

However, a peek into the numbers shared by Facebook reveals that pro-BJP pages may have been hit more than the pro-Congress pages.

Though the number of pages supporting (or linked to) Congress removed was higher they had barely 2 lakh followers.

On the contrary, 15 pages that had pro-BJP content that comprised one page, 12 accounts, one group, and an Instagram account, had more than 26 lakh followers.

Further, the amount of money pumped into the pro-BJP pages for advertising was far higher than that of the pro-Congress ones.

The Congress-favouring pages saw an expenditure of about Rs 27 lakh on advertisements, whereas, the pro-BJP pages spent nearly Rs 50 lakh were on Facebook ads since 2014.

Confirming the same, FB stated: "Around $70,000 was spent for ads on Facebook (by the pro-BJP pages), paid for in Indian rupees. The first advertisement ran in June 2014 and the most recent ad ran in Feb 2019.”

After the incident, Congress tweeted that none of their official pages was taken down, but the BJP has not responded to it yet.

Facebook, on the other hand, has clarified that all the accounts removed did not share political content, but exhibited "coordinated inauthentic behaviour", implying that they were fake accounts used to manipulate the masses.

The social media giant added: “Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found that this activity was linked to individuals associated with an Indian IT firm, Silver Touch. They were using both authentic and fake accounts to share content about local news and political events. There were posts on government action, the upcoming elections, the BJP, and alleged misconduct of political opponents, including the INC.”

As per a report by Reuters, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher said that Silver Touch was “associated with” a mobile app promoted by Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, the report also quoted BJP’s IT head, Amit Malviya, saying that the party and the app had “nothing to do with Silver Touch”