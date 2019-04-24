Facebook announces first browser API for Chrome, aims at improving user experience

Social media giant Facebook has announced its first Application Program Interface (API) for Google Chrome. The new API would shorten the time taken to the page to react to a click on the browser, therefore improving the user experience making it smoother and better.

Facebook has worked with Google to develop the API. In simple terms, API is a set of programming functions or definitions used to build new applications that use data or tools which are a part of the Operating System (OS), application, or a service.

Facebook stated that the company did not want users to face a delay in the process of the website accessing the data, resulting in the development of the API. “As we looked at our top interactions, we noticed that queueing time was causing one of the biggest delays. Queuing refers to the time between when a person interacts with a page (e.g., clicks or types) and when we actually start processing the event. In extreme cases, this delay can be frustrating”, said Facebook in a blog post.

Every time the browser gets a request, it takes some time to check the event, processes the request, which results in a delay in the page loading. Facebook is avoiding this delay with the use of an API called isInputPending API that allows developers to check if there are any inputs or requests pending while the code is being executed.

The development of this new API will result in a shortening of time between a click or a keystroke and the time taken by the browser to react to the action.

The API will be on trial after the Chrome 74 update. Once the successful implementation of the API is done, Facebook will allow other browser vendors to integrate the API into their own engine. “The origin trial will allow us to get a sense of how important the API is to developers, which is important information for all browser vendors on the web and it will shape our future conversations about this API”, added Facebook.