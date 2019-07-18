FaceApp hysteria: Viral app reportedly has access to 150 mn people's data

FaceApp is suddenly everywhere. From Instagram feed to Facebook wall and WhatsApp status – every social media channel was replete with pictures of people who used amusing, age altering filters available on the application for the past two days.

After becoming an overnight sensation, courtesy of the scores of celebrities who used it, the app suddenly started blocking Indian users from last evening (July 17). The news came to fore when thousands took to Twitter to address their concerns.

Though it is still available for download via Google Play and Apple’s App Store, every time an Indian user tries to apply its filters, an error message has been popping up.

However, the sudden hysteria surrounding the artificial intelligence-based app that gives us a peek into our future selves, immediately gave rise to the bigger concerns of data privacy.

The viral app gave people the power to change their, looks, expressions, age, etc for years (it only became viral recently). But what’s the cost we might have paid for some fun? Giving the application power to use our pictures, names, for an indefinite purpose for any purpose it wishes to.

Why the scare?

By the time users realised that FaceApp's terms of service mention that they own “user content” (face in this case), and that they have an irrevocable, royalty-free license to do whatever they want with it, it was already too late.

However, this is not the first and only time a tech company has discreetly sought rights to toy with user data. Concerning language mentioned in the terms of service, which asserts a company’s right to use names, pictures, and other content shared by users, is actually quite common.

For instance, when we share our pictures on Facebook, we give them permission to store, copy, and share it with others.

In this case, however, when concerns over the data shared with the application being misused were gaining ground, FaceApp addressed these privacy concerns. It clarified that “most” images get deleted from their servers within 48 hours from them being uploaded, reported TechCrunch.

What do we learn?

Despite the Cambridge Analytica case that shook the world and highlighted the horrors of a data breach, the sensational application now holds the top spot among free apps in Apple’s App Store across 121 countries. It also holds the top three spots in Google Play, recording a whopping 1,00,000 million downloads, reported Forbes.

This episode only highlights how we have forgotten the lesson taught by the high-profile privacy scandal.