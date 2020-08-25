Face-mask wearing employees escape COVID-19 outbreak at Starbucks cafe in Korea

Days after a woman with the coronavirus visited a Starbucks cafe north of Seoul in August, it resulted in over two dozen patrons catching the virus and testing positive. However, the four employees that wore face masks, shielded themselves from the transmission, news agency Bloomberg reported .

As health authorities around the world continue to debate the evidence around face masks, the 27-person cluster in the air-conditioned coffee outlet supports the discussion around mandatory use of face mask to help limit the spread of the infection.

“This speaks volumes about the role masks can play,” said Ma Sang Hyuk, a paediatric infectious diseases physician at Changwon Fatima Hospital in South Korea. “Masks may not provide 100 percent protection, but there’s nothing out there that’s as effective,” Hyuk told the news agency.

The news report cites the example of August 8 outbreak in the South Korean city of Paju to explain how rapidly the SARS-CoV-2 virus can spread in confined, indoor spaces — as well as ways to minimise transmission. “The virus may spread where people can’t wear masks while eating or drinking tea, as witnessed at the Starbucks in Paju,” Jung Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centres for Disease Control & Prevention, told reporters in Seoul on August 23.

According to the report, the Starbucks infections later resulted in nearly three dozen more cases outside the coffee shop as of August 24.

As the incident added to the caseload of 3,000 infections this month, South Korean government has considered imposing the highest level of physical distancing rules. It has also prompted local government authorities to make wearing face-masks compulsory for all citizens.