Face it! Google bought people's face scans for $5 to polish its facial recognition algorithms on the Pixel 4

Google just announced two new features coming to the Pixel 4 – Face Unlock and Motion Sense. Google's Pixel 4 will utilise RGB, infrared, and depth sensors to offer face unlock technology on par with Apple's Face ID.

Several reports have been doing the rounds that Google has been publicly gathering data to improve its new facial recognition feature. ZDNet first reported that Google had been offering people $5 gift certificates for a facial scan. The Verge also confirmed that Google was improving the accuracy of the Pixel 4's facial recognition feature by conducting 'field research'. The tests involved collecting facial data to improve its algorithms.

Participants had to fill out consent forms before the scans were obtained. The forms included colour, infrared, and depth data for the three recently confirmed RGB, infrared and depth sensors. Google also collected some personal information, such as how a person held the phone while talking, or how they picked it up, for the Soli chip.

The Soli radar in the Pixel 4 requires motion data to automatically activate the face unlock feature as soon as the phone is picked up.

Google also collected location information at first, but has said since then the data had been deleted. The Internet giant said it will remove the rest of the data after 18 months.

Google had confirmed in its blog post that the Pixel 4 wouldn't upload facial data collected on to any Google servers, nor share the information with other Google services. The data would be stored only in the phone's Titan M security chip. Participants could also request that their data be removed at any time after the study.

The offbeat data collection methods confirm that Google isn't messing around with facial recognition on the upcoming Pixel. We can expect more news on the new features during the Pixel 4 and 4 XL's slated release in October.