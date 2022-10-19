English
    Ezra Miller of 'Fantastic Beasts' could face 26 years in prison

    Meanwhile, several Twitter users seem to be convinced that Ezra Miller will not have to spend even a day in jail due to his "celebrity privilege".

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 19, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST
    Ezra Miller was arrested twice this year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. (Image credit: @jk_rowling/Twitter)

    Ezra Miller was arrested twice this year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. (Image credit: @jk_rowling/Twitter)


    Ezra Miller is facing up to 26 years in prison for breaking into his neighbor's house and stealing three bottles of liquor in May.

    He pleaded not guilty, but this is one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the Fantastic Beasts actor that stretch from Hawaii to Vermont.

    Miller, 30, appeared on Monday with their lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington to felony burglary and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. They accepted the conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence.

    “Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” Miller's lawyer Lisa Shelkrot said by email.

    If convicted, Miller faces a maximum of 26 years in prison. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for January 13.

    Meanwhile, several Twitter users seem to be convinced that Ezra Miller will not have to spend even a day in jail due to his "celebrity privilege".

    Ezra Miller's alleged crimes came to light when Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and said they found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a residence while the homeowner was away.

    The homeowner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year and half ago in the town, where Miller had also purchased a home, according to the police affidavit. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

    Miller was arrested twice this year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

    (With inputs from AP)
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 08:27 pm
