‘Extremely rare’ T. rex skull could fetch $20 million in auction

A well-preserved T. rex skull is expected to fetch $20 million in auction (Image credit: Sotheby's)

A Tyrannosaurus rex skull is expected to fetch as much as $20 million in an auction next month. Sotheby's New York is auctioning what it describes as “one of the best and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skulls ever discovered.”

“Highly sought after and instantly recognizable, this distinctive skull, named Maximus, is one of the best and most complete of its kind ever discovered,” the auction house said in a statement.

The skull is expected to fetch as much as $15 to $20 million when it goes under the hammer on December 9, which would make it one of the most valuable fossils ever sold.

The incredible skull was discovered and excavated on private land in South Dakota, Sotheby’s said in a press release.

According to CNN, the specimen stands 6 feet and 7.5 inches tall and weighs over 90 kilograms.

The auction house's global head of science and popular culture, Cassandra Hatton, described the skull as “extremely rare.”

“Extremely rare for a specimen of its kind, all the tooth bearing jaw elements are preserved, as are most of the external bones on both right and left sides of the skull,” Hatton said in a press release.