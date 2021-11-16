Boy, 5, lost Expo 2020 Dubai passport with 70 stamps. And then...

Expo 2020 Dubai: Hasan Ali was given a new passport with fresh stamps. (Image credit: @expo2020dubai)

Five-year-old Hasan Ali and his mother had been to the Expo 2020 exhibition in Dubai eight times since it opened last month. On his last visit, he lost his precious “passport” that keeps a record of visitors’ journey across the 200-plus participating pavilions.

Ali had collected 70 stamp on his passport over the course of his eight visits to Expo 2020. He was heartbroken on losing the yellow booklet.

According to reports, the little boy and his mother went back to over 60 sports at the Expo that they had visited the same day. There had no luck in finding the passport. Finally, his mother contacted Dubai Police, who in turn, got in touch with Expo 2020 officials.

Authorities then gave Ali a replacement passport which was filled up fresh stamps.

Photographs showed the delighted boy receiving his fresh, yellow passport from an Expo 2020 staff member.

“Hasan, the boy who lost his passport of 70 stamps, is presented a replacement filled up by Expo 2020 Dubai staff member Fabio,” Expo 2020 Dubai tweeted.



The passport encourages visitors to see as many pavilions as possible during the six-month long event. The booklet, which looks like a real passport has a unique number, has enhanced security features such as an area to include a passport-sized photo, personal details, and hidden watermarked images on each page. No two passports are alike.

The extravagant Expo 2020 is taking place in Dubai's outskirts, with hundreds of pavilions and exhibitions sprawling across an area twice the size of Monaco. The $7 billion world fair is being attended by more than 190 countries, despite the European parliament's call for member states to boycott over the United Arab Emirates' human rights record.

Organisers are hoping for 25 million visits to Expo 2020, the first in the Middle East, which is set to be the most attended event since the pandemic.