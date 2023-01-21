 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Whether to carry forward position? Futures OI data has the answer

Shubham Agarwal
Jan 21, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

The Open Interest filter gives us a fantastic tool to tell apart potential movers from one day wonders.

Traders are trend seekers. Moves in the market everyday gives us traders the stimulus to the trend in the making. However, it is always to be or not to be question. This is because while the current move may not necessarily continue tomorrow.

Variety of studies go into figuring out the life and more importantly continuance of the trend. This question can be answered in 2 parts. Fortunately, both of these parts use Futures Open Interest (OI) data. It becomes fairly simple to gauge with reasonable confidence that the current move has legs.

Before we get into that, let us revise 4 different inferences that we make using Futures OI associated with Price.

Futures OI Up + Price Up = Long = Bullish Bias

Futures OI UP + Price Down = Short = Bearish Bias

Futures OI Down + Price Down = Long Unwinding = Bullish to Neutral

