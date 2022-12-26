Volatility is an opportunity to raise equity allocations from a medium-term perspective: Expert

Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market News

The biggest market, the US, has had the same query year in 2022. This is the only year when the S&P500 and US Treasuries have negative returns –possibly the worst year for a conventionally balanced 60:40 portfolio since 1974. Central banks' almost unanimous and synchronised tightening actions have put asset prices in a seemingly downward spiral. All monetary regulators are caught up in the rat race of showcasing high real rates to underscore the attractiveness of their economy.

Equity markets in India have been relatively resilient, with large caps (NIFTY50) delivering around 6 percent return for CYTD. Midcaps are a tad behind, lagging only by around 30-40 bps. Small caps have not fared well, declining about ~-10 percent for the calendar year. India’s sovereign yield curve has been bear flattened, with the long end hardening only 85bps, but the short end reared up ~240 bps in 2022.

Global equities re-rating could gain traction towards the later part of 2023. The market’s “look ahead” character means lacklustre economic conditions in 2023 are unlikely to stand in the way of an asset price recovery in the latter half of the year. On the fixed-income side, global central banks are unlikely to cut policy rates quickly; the yield curve may remain inverted over most of the year, reflecting growth concerns. Weaker economic conditions are likely to cause credit spreads to widen throughout most of 2023 but reverse late in the year as economic growth bottoms. Among markets, we like developed over emerging markets and prefer US and Japanese equities over Europe.

Growth outlook for India is likely to be resilient over the rest of the world, given the inward nature of the market led by domestic demand and an uptick in the investment cycle. The further GDP growth here would largely hinge on an increase in total factor productivity. This, in turn, would stem from adopting differentiated digital efforts to transform India’s economy. India-Stack, an end-to-end technology eco-system that endeavours to build and should change the way document processing, access to credit improves online penetration (ONDC) and payments and transfers (UPI, RuPay, Fastag, GSTN etc.).

RBI surveys suggest aggregate corporate capacity utilisation has exceeded 75 percent after prolonged sub-optimal usage, so various levers like the PLI program and capacity building for growth help augment domestic manufacturing.

Capex announcements of corporates and tendered and awarded projects of Government, as well medium-term infra spending goals envisaged by Union govt., will augur for growth. Hence, India’s potential loss of growth momentum could be nominal in CY23 against the macro contraction concerns in the developed world. Corporate earnings and margin improvements are expected to be seen by the March 23 quarter as long as there are no further unknown external shocks.

Indian market valuations are at reasonable levels, though not cheap yet; any market volatility in the coming months could be seen as an opportunity to increase equity allocations from a medium-term perspective.

While we see many bottom-up growth opportunities across sectors, on a top-down basis, Banking, Information Technology and Consumer discretionary are likely to be outperformers. Much awaited shift in market focus from value to growth and quality could be a reality in CY23 across equity markets.

The author is Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, LGT Wealth India

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​