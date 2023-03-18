 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Track volume PCR, trade of short-term sentiments: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Mar 18, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Data analytics in futures and options has always been fruitful in getting insights on what the participants are expecting from the underlying. One such indicator that gives insights on short term sentiments is Volume Put Call Ratio.

VOL - PCR = Total Volume of PUT/ Total Volume of CALL

One must remember, unlike OI (open interest), which increases when more contracts are open and decreases when the contracts are settled, volume increases with every transaction. Now, the logic is fairly simple. Keeping many other factors along with OI aside, volume in itself does indicate strong activity in the instrument.

Based on the same logic, Volume PCR compares Put volume with Call volume. The ratio will be higher if Put Volume is more and lower if Call volume is more. No prize for guessing that if activity a.k.a. volume in Calls is more then expectation of upward momentum can be established. On the other hand, if volume is more on Put side then expectation of downward momentum can be established.