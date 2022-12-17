 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Three must-haves to be consistent Option writer (Seller): Shubham Agarwal

Dec 17, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Here are three methods to ensure there are no big accidents and consistency is carried on in Option Writing for longer period of time

Option Writing there comes a very small possibility of a big loss - This puts an end to consistency and profitability.

Option selling a.k.a. writing is naturally successful trading activity.  However, many traders find it difficult to maintain consistency. The reason is, that with Option Writing there comes a very small possibility of a big loss. The possibility could very well trap many writers, who may have a nice three to six month run, but then see losses in the seventh month supersede the profits made so far. This puts an end to consistency and profitability.

Let us try to evade these infrequent events of loss that add to inconsistency, with following three essentials.

1. Always be positionally hedged: Losses if contained at a point can always be managed. When it goes beyond a point it creates a dent that eats into profit more than it should be. For this, there is a very simple rule of thumb. No one will let the Writing Trade lose more than it can make. Most of us do not go beyond stop loss of double the premium received.

However, these stop loss trades do not even get a chance to get executed if the underlying opens with a price gap crossing the stop loss levels. So, the first must-have is that wherever one has a writing trade that needs to get carried forward overnight. Hedge with buy position in farther option.

Buy a Higher Strike Call against Call Sold

