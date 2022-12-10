 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Refine trade entry and exit with Options Open Interest: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Higher the Open Interest means higher Participation into the future or option instrument.

Open Interest is a simple accounting information about futures and options, yet a powerful tool to figure out many of the traders’ secrets. We will discuss how such consensus depicted by the open interest data can help in figuring out the best entry and exit parameters.

First let us define Open Interest. Open Interest is nothing but number of contracts created. Consider this, Buyer 1 and Seller 1 create a future or option contract by transacting with each other. Now if there is new interest, Buyer 2 and Seller 2 come along. They transact and there is another Open Interest. Let us just concentrate on this for now. Higher the Open Interest means higher Participation into the future or option instrument.

Secondly, specifically with regards to Options + Open Interest. Let us rewind back to the insurance like use of Options. As we all know without Insurance companies or Insurance Sellers there would be no insurance. Likewise, there would be no open interest without option sellers. Now let us make 1 + 1 = 2.

More Open Interest = More Sellers in Option = More confident Sellers of the Option Expiring Worthless (Only then they would make money)

High Open Interest in Call = Most Option Sellers Expecting of Stock/ Index Price not going Higher than Stike by the Expiry

High Open Interest in Put = Most Option Sellers Expecting of Stock/ Index Price not going Lower than Stike by the Expiry

CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited