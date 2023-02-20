 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Precious metals to slide lower as Fed expected to maintain hawkish stance, advise sell in short term: Expert

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

bargain hunting is a good strategy in the short term at various support levels to build long positions, NS Ramaswamy said.

Precious metals for the last couple of weeks have been weak mainly due to regaining strength in the dollar against its peers. On February 2, 2023, gold slipped around 5 percent from a peak of Rs 58,847 on MCX to Rs 55,850. Comex Gold had a larger impact of a 6.48 percent fall from $1,960 to $1,833. Silver too had an impact, sliding around 10.88 percent from highs of Rs 72,769 to Rs 64,850, said NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodities at Ventura Securities.

“The strengthening of the dollar index this month was after the US Fed chief’s hawkish comments on interest rates. US non-farm payrolls rose 5,17,000 for January caught everyone off guard as numbers were way above the consensus of 1,88,000. Retail sales data also jumped 3 percent in January, which was also above expectations. All these point towards a positive dollar in the coming days as the Fed hikes interest rates. The strength in the dollar and treasury yields have pressurised non-yielding assets like gold in the short term,” he added.

On any indications of the Fed’s action to officially pivot, we would have the US 10-year yield coming down further which could lead to higher gold prices.

“Inflation is very high and is likely to stay for a couple of quarters. Gold must eventually reap the benefits of rising inflation. For gold to move higher, it’s all about data like the US interest rates, inflation or geo-political event to drive it. If inflation is not seeing any signs of cooling, then this year remains promising for gold to perform,” he added.