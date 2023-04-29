 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Open Interest, a must track F&O data, explains Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Apr 29, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Reading the Open Interest data long with Price can help in getting to know the strength of the price move.

Open Interest is defined as “The number of unsettled or outstanding contracts of a particular derivative instrument.”. Simply put it is the accounting of derivative instrument. Derivative instrument could be Future, Call Option or Put Option.

Let us look at what is Open Interest. It looks like Volume data but how different it is from volume. Lastly the importance of Open Interest data.

Open Interest can be easily understood with a simple example. This will help us understand Open + Interest. Open being trades taken but not closed. Interest means simply trades.