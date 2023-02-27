 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Movement of dollar index likely to dictate yellow metal trend, accumulate gold on dips: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

We reiterate our view to utilise this dip to gradually accumulate around the support zone from the medium-term perspective. However, considering the possibility of capped upside, traders should plan their trades according to the key levels, the expert said.

Going ahead, since we don’t have any major event lined up, the movement of the dollar index, which has been on a recovery spree for the last four weeks, would largely dictate the trend. It has rebound to 104.59 after testing the low at 100.68 levels. It could face a hurdle around 105.5 next and that might help in some recovery.

After a phenomenal surge for three consecutive months, gold has been witnessing profit-taking for the last four weeks, tracking a rebound in the dollar index and talks of continued tightening by the US Fed.

Participants were hoping that a fall in inflation, though at a gradual pace, might prompt the apex bank to go easy on interest rates. However, a strong job market combined with upbeat macro-economic data in the US has given them further room to focus on tackling inflation, without worrying much about the hard landing of the economy.

The recently released minutes of the Fed meeting and US GDP data further reaffirm the same. Consequently, gold has retraced after making a high at Rs 58,847 level in the April month contract on MCX and is currently trading around Rs 55,710 levels. On the international front, it has slipped sharply from $1,975 and currently hovering closer to the upper band of the previous consolidation range ($1,780-$1,825).

Another important data set, the US Core PCE, which Fed closely watches to gauge the inflation trend, scheduled on Friday evening could further dent the prospect for recovery in gold if it comes stronger than expected.