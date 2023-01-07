 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns

Manage trading aggression with Options delta: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Jan 07, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

But time-value related reduction in premium is very high in the last few days of expiry, hence, for the last two days of expiry stick to at least 50 delta Call or -50 delta Put.

Conviction is what drives the trading in any asset class that does not have predefined cash flows. We tend to bet big when our conviction (belief in the expected outcome) is higher. Indeed, conviction defines our aggression. I will buy 10 lots if I am super confident and two lots if I am moderately confident.

However, the money to be deployed in the market is always limited compared to the ideas presented by the market. Finding a mechanism to manage this aggression is necessary so that we do not go all-in when our conviction / aggression is high.

Options trading can help here.

Let us make a few assumptions before we get into the ways to manage aggression. Assume that the time given for the trade to materialise is 1-2 trading days. Time is always the spoiler when it comes to straight Options trading, with single Options like buy Call or buy Put. Secondly, we all know that if we are bullish we would buy a Call and if bearish we will buy Puts.

Indices like the Nifty, Bank Nifty, FinNifty will always have liquidity assuming that trades are in stocks and indices with liquid Options that are available for trading.

The first measure of sensitivity we need to understand is delta. Delta is an Option Greek that’s easily available on most Option chain analytics apps. Delta is nothing but sensitivity of the Option to the underlying stock or index. It is the estimate of how much an Option's premium may change given a Re 1 move up / down in the underlying security.

Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited