Is rupee falling really a case of dollar rising? And has the home currency found a bottom?

The rupee touching a record low comes amid high-intensity selling by global foreign investors and the currency capers are bound to impact some market sectors today.

Here's a detailed look at what is really happening to our home currency.

Is the Indian rupee really falling?

It would be wrong to say that the rupee is falling. Instead, we have to consider that the dollar is appreciating. Almost a year back, the trading index for the dollar was near 92. While the dollar has appreciated by 14% compared to other global currencies, it is up by only 7% against the rupee. As a result, the rupee has outperformed other currencies in the broader international market.

Impact of rupee depreciation on the Indian economy

The Indian economy could face challenges managing its twin deficits with the ongoing rupee depreciation. As a developing nation, we have only a few options to resolve this. Looking at the current energy landscape, the government should continue to procure oil from Russia. It will help safeguard India’s fiscal deficit.

Additionally, currency depreciation is bound to impact almost all businesses nationwide. However, some industries might also benefit from it. The weakening of currency will potentially be an upside for the IT sector, pharmaceutical industry, and export-oriented businesses.

Future of the Indian rupee

While we have witnessed a dip in the rupee trading value, we are optimistic about its growth. From hereon, the rupee value is expected to appreciate. The Indian rupee should rise from the current level of 79.

