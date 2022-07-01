English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns

    Is rupee falling really a case of dollar rising? And has the home currency found a bottom?

    Rupee value is expected to appreciate from hereon.

    Amit Jain
    July 01, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
    Rupee, Indian currency, currency

    Rupee, Indian currency, currency

    The rupee touching a record low comes amid high-intensity selling by global foreign investors and the currency capers are bound to impact some market sectors today.

    Here's a detailed look at what is really happening to our home currency.

    Is the Indian rupee really falling?

    It would be wrong to say that the rupee is falling. Instead, we have to consider that the dollar is appreciating. Almost a year back, the trading index for the dollar was near 92. While the dollar has appreciated by 14% compared to other global currencies, it is up by only 7% against the rupee. As a result, the rupee has outperformed other currencies in the broader international market.

    Impact of rupee depreciation on the Indian economy

    Close

    Related stories

    The Indian economy could face challenges managing its twin deficits with the ongoing rupee depreciation. As a developing nation, we have only a few options to resolve this. Looking at the current energy landscape, the government should continue to procure oil from Russia. It will help safeguard India’s fiscal deficit.

    Additionally, currency depreciation is bound to impact almost all businesses nationwide. However, some industries might also benefit from it. The weakening of currency will potentially be an upside for the IT sector, pharmaceutical industry, and export-oriented businesses.

    Future of the Indian rupee

    While we have witnessed a dip in the rupee trading value, we are optimistic about its growth. From hereon, the rupee value is expected to appreciate. The Indian rupee should rise from the current level of 79.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Amit Jain
    Tags: #Expert Columns #Rupee
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 09:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.