India an emerging destination for investment on 75th Independence: Himanshu Joshi

As India celebrates its 75th Independence, recent challenges and opportunities have made us even stronger. India, being one of the worst-hit countries by COVID, with its low penetrated health infrastructure manage to come out tremendously well.

On the economic and financial market front, India emerged as the third-largest recipient of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) among major emerging market economies – after China and Brazil.

The market value of equity holdings of FPIs touched a record USD 610 billion by mid-June 2021. Gross FDI inflows have amounted to USD 32 billion in the first five months of 2021 (January to May), which is close to 37 percent of the entire inflows in 2020.

On the market cap side India India’s m-cap rose 66 percent in the last 1 year to USD 3.02 trillion in June, outpacing the 44 percent growth in global m-cap. Foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high of USD 610 billion. Economic health is clearly indicating a sharp improvement and rise.

On financial investment, Sensex touched the 55,000 mark number. DEMAT account opening is at a record high. A large chunk of Young and first-time investor entering financial markets, series of IPO playing magnetic impact on investors.

Clearly, on this 75th independence, India seems to be in a great spot with many opportunities unfolding. Before I forgot to mention Indian startup ecosystem sets a new benchmark in 2021 with record 119 M&A deals the year 2021 has till now recorded M&A value of USD 3.8 billion as compared to USD 1.3 billion in 2020, and the momentum is likely to stay strong.

The most remarkable one is India capped off its best-ever performance in the Olympics with a haul of seven medals, including a gold.

To summarize I feel there are many milestones to achieve and it's just a start. I also feel that India could be one of the best bet to make among global and emerging markets with its clear edge on talent and start-up ecosystem.

The coming time will be quite an opportunity for new technology-led businesses. This is also to be understood that Sensex at 55,000 is not the end of the story or not even a transition point but we have breached the dark circle and it's just the start of new India.

I see in a larger context we are quite well placed with a combination of a nation resourceful of talent and political leadership that is honest and growth-oriented. The combination could lead us to become the most promising nation.

The valuation of the Indian market from this context looks quite lucrative, I feel this 75th Independence day will be remembered as the founding stone for New India and we must make use of this opportunity to invest in this new India.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



The Author is Head – Learning & Development at Globe Capital Market.