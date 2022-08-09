ICRA expects second and third quarter FY23 inflation prints to undershoot RBI estimates: Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan

Ramnath Krishnan

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the key rate by 50 basis points (bps) in August, higher than our forecast of a 35 bp increase. The hike was a unanimous decision with all MPC members voting in favour, even as one expressed reservations on the policy stance.

The tone of the central bank governor’s statement as well as the policy document was particularly hawkish, despite improved inflation outcomes (vis-à-vis the MPC’s projections) and outlook since the June policy meeting.

Two things stood out in the governor’s statement. First, the larger-than-usual commentary on the external sector amidst the recent deterioration seen thereof, particularly in terms of elevated trade deficit prints. Second, clear guidance to ensure that inflation moves close to the target of four percent over the medium term, thereby implying the need for continued rate hikes. This suggests that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the MPC have accorded a higher priority to macro-stability vis-à-vis growth at the current juncture.

The MPC maintained the FY23 consumer price index (CPI) inflation estimate at 6.7 percent as against our estimate of 6.5 percent. However, it amended its quarterly projections; lowering the second quarter FY23 estimate to 7.1 from 7.4 percent, raising the third quarter FY23 estimate to 6.4 from 6.2 percent, and keeping the fourth quarter FY23 projection unchanged at 5.8 percent.

Further, it expects CPI inflation to ease to five percent in the first quarter of FY24. While we broadly concur with the direction of the MPC’s CPI inflation projections, we expect the second and third quarter FY23 inflation prints to undershoot its estimates.

The MPC kept its GDP growth projections for FY23 unchanged at 7.2 percent, while highlighting risks from protracted geopolitical tensions, the upsurge in global financial market volatility and tightening global financial conditions, amidst the recent improvement in activity. Even as the annual projection is in line with our estimate, our quarterly projections differ, with expectations of a lower first quarter FY23 GDP print and better outcomes for Q2-Q4 FY2023.

We anticipate lower growth of 12.5-13.0 percent in the first quarter of FY23 versus the MPC’s 16.2 percent projection, given the impact of elevated commodity prices on demand and corporate margins, as well as a lower agri GVA growth on account of weak prospects for wheat production due to the heatwave.

At the same time, we see a higher year on year GDP growth of 6.5-7.0 percent for the second quarter of FY23 as compared to the MPC’s projection of 6.2 percent, with a tangible upside stemming from seemingly robust services demand, which is aiding growth momentum of the Indian economy.

In addition, the recent correction in key commodity prices, including crude oil amid fears of a global recession and fresh geopolitical uncertainties, is likely to immediately ease pressure on input costs and hence margins of India Inc.

Moreover, we expect higher growth in FY23 second half of 5.0-5.5 percent vis-à-vis the MPC’s projection of 4.0 percent, partly based on our view that private capex will be back-ended, notwithstanding the healthy capacity utilisation of 75.3 percent seen in the fourth quarter of FY22.

We expect the CU to display a seasonal dip in the first quarter of FY23, before rising gradually through the remaining quarters of the financial year. However, risks have emerged on account of flagging external demand and rising uncertainty amid a global slowdown, which could curtail India’s exports and defer the anticipated broad-basing of private capex activity.

Looking ahead, we expect the MPC to be influenced by domestic developments around inflation and growth, in that order. At present, we expect the MPC to hike policy rates by 10-35 bps in its meeting in September and pause thereafter.

A fallout of the aggressive tightening of 150 bps by the US Federal Reserve in June-July 2022 has been the weakening in emerging market (EM) currencies until the middle of last month. Subsequently, sentiment has turned somewhat, allaying fears of a sharp depreciation in the rupee going ahead, even as new sources of geopolitical tensions have reared their heads.

Overall, the rupee has depreciated by 4.6 percent relative to the US dollar since this fiscal began. In addition to exacerbating inflationary pressures, rupee depreciation has differentially impacted various sectors of the Indian economy. Those with a higher forex component in revenue such as IT services, metals, upstream oil, etc. have benefitted, whereas sectors with higher dollar-denominated input costs have suffered, like pharma, chemicals and airlines.

Interestingly, the central bank has proposed to enable Standalone Primary Dealers (SPDs) to offer all foreign exchange market-making facilities as currently permitted to Category-I Authorised Dealers, subject to prudential guidelines. Inclusion of SPDs as market makers in the foreign currency and overseas interest rate markets could further improve the breadth and depth of the latter. If there is an overseas borrowing programme of the government of India (GoI) in the future, the access to these markets will enable the SPDs to hedge their interest rate and forex risks arising out of market making of the GoI’s borrowings in the overseas market.

