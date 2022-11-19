 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to use Options to lock profits in rising market: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Nov 19, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

In this article, Shubham Agarwal explains how one can use options to lock profits in a rising market

Options are looked at as excellent instruments for taking trades as well as hedging risk on trading as well as investment positions. However, we can also use Options to lock profits. The issue at hand is that we now stand with major index Nifty sitting on little less than 10% rise from the recent bottom.

At this juncture anyone taking a Buy position would be a little cautious. Well, nothing wrong in being cautious. However, in an attempt to concentrate on the most confident ideas, many trading opportunities are left for being risky.

The Profit Locker that we will discuss takes care of this as well as the ultimate fear of what if the market falls apart by opening gap down not even giving you an opportunity to trigger your stop loss. We will achieve this in three steps.

Step 1# Buy the First Lock

While ascertaining and maintaining your Stop Loss level, Buy a Future + Put Option with strike closest to the current market price. This will make sure of two things:

