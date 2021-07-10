How to counter volatility in equity markets

Equity investments and volatility go hand-in-hand. While equities have always been a volatile asset class, especially in the short term, the current pandemic has only accentuated the situation. Though the pace of vaccination has picked up against the deadly virus and the second COVID wave seems to be ebbing, volatility continues to loom large, triggering extreme reactions from equity investors.

Having said that, given the current state of affairs, where markets have galloped their way to scale the 50,000 peak, there’s a lingering concern about a correction that’s waiting to happen. Also, concerns about the third COVID wave hitting the country has sent equity investors into a tizzy.

However, countering volatility is more important than fearing it and a smart investor is one who laps up opportunities in this volatile market. So, how do you negate this bugbear of equity investments? Let’s find out.

Evaluate the Reason for Investing

The first step is to evaluate the reason for your investment. What are you investing for? Of course, for a goal. If you have some upcoming big-ticket goals in the next year or so, one of the strategies that you can adopt is to book profit and keep the same in a short-term debt fund.

After doing so, stop bothering as to whether the markets would go up or come down. A short-term debt fund invests in securities maturing in one to three years and offers high liquidity. They invest in commercial papers and government securities and provide high liquidity.

On the other hand, if your goal is a good 5-8 years away, then there are two options to you can look at. Keep invested, and don’t worry about market movements for the next 2 to 3 years. If you do so, the fear of liquidity-driven correction can play out and force you to take wrong decisions.

The second option is to stagger your investments and not put the entire capital into equities at one go. Put the money in a liquid fund and set up a systematic transfer plan (STP) for the next couple of years. This way you can manage your emotions and enhance your riches.

Invest in a Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF)

This is another smart way to counter volatility. BAF is a category of mutual funds that dynamically adjusts equity levels based on pre-determined models as per market conditions. It shifts allocation between equity and debt based on a specific model on different parameters. The model tends to either use valuation based or trend-based metric.

Whatever model a BAF follows, the dynamic management of equities and debt enhances gain during a bull run while cutting losses when markets nosedive. To put it otherwise, it adds to your wealth when the market is performing well and protects the gains when they turn turtle.

Also, investing in a BAF mitigates the risk of emotions clouding judgement. When volatility looms large, investors oscillate between fear and greed, making wrong judgements in the process. They adopt a myopic view, fail to see the big picture and end up getting caught off-guard.

Diversify

One of the core tenets of investing, diversification is an evergreen strategy that not only helps you to counter volatility but also provides stability to your portfolio. Diversification can not only be across asset classes but also within an asset class. For example, you can diversify your investments within equities by dividing your investments across large, mid and small caps.

Also, diversify internationally by investing in equities of developed markets such as the US. When you invest in equities of foreign markets, domestic factors are less likely to have an impact on your portfolio.

It helps you compensate for the volatility in a single economic zone and cash on growth opportunities of foreign companies. Many equity mutual funds invest in stocks of established foreign enterprises and you can look forward to investing in them to sail through.

The Final Word

Domestic equity markets are expected to remain volatile for quite some time. In this scenario, it’s essential to stay patient and avoid acting under impulse. In fact, this is a good time to look for adding quality stocks to your portfolio available at attractive valuations that can prove to be a winning bet in the long run.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.