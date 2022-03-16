Expert Opinion: Employers looking to reboot performance appraisal to foster transparency

The underlying impact of the coronavirus pandemic can still be felt in offices and corporations, with empty floors and virtual interactions dominating working days.

With the rise of virtual interactions, it is difficult to understand how employers are keeping a tab on individual employee performance. Combined with the rise in employee retention challenges, global organisations are now prioritising elements like flexibility, personalisation, well-being and growth avenues to improve employee engagement.

Therefore, organisations are now looking to reboot their appraisal processes keeping the employee at the heart of this overhaul.

Organisational focus has now shifted to holistic employee development through a combination of hard and soft skills. To do so, some companies are relying on assessment tools like continuous feedback and scorecard achievement, thereby making the employee appraisal process more transparent.

Gaussian principle vs Pareto dilemma

Another thought-provoking change that will design the future of performance appraisal and make it more transparent and just would be the shift from the bell curve, which follows the Gaussian principle, to a Pareto or power law reality.

In a Gaussian world, with most people clustered around a stable average, everything appears fair and predictable due to the assumption that the number of high performers and the number of low performers are equal. Yet, in reality, good or bad performance does not follow normal distribution.

A ‘power law’ distribution, also known as a ‘long tail’, indicates that people are not ‘normally distributed’. This model showcases a small number of people who are hyper high performers, a broad swath of people as average or good performers and an even smaller number of people who are low performers. It essentially accounts for a much wider variation in performance among the sample.

This allows organisations the opportunity to take bold decisions for the tail as opposed to incremental change. Therefore, the Pareto system does not rely on an average or median, since the small number of people who are ‘hyper-performers’ account for a very high percentage of the total business value.

The conservative annual appraisal cycle

With the sheer volume of work, the achievements of today can easily be forgotten tomorrow by both employees and employers. This is why employees are often seen struggling to recall their achievements through the year when they fill in their appraisal forms in March.

Furthermore, it becomes difficult to maintain a higher degree of employee motivation over such a long period due to a lack of feedback and performance reviews.

Therefore, moving to short-term performance cycles like quarterly or even half-yearly ones will reap better rewards since it benefits both stakeholders alike.

Employers get a real-time view of individual and team performances and employee performance can be improved with continuous feedback and acknowledgment at regular intervals.

Culture and predefined attributes

Organisational culture is what influences employee behaviour in the workplace. Culture is built over a period of time, flowing from the leaders to the workforce. The cultural tone of an organisation sets the premise for a good workplace and in this culture, having predetermined values helps employees align their expectations and performance approach.

Firms often set a predetermined set of values like accountability, speed, passion, integrity, respect and excellence, which employees can focus on while conducting themselves at work.

Such predetermined parameters enable employees to approach work with these values in mind and ensure that they are delivering results in accordance. Moreover, the practice of recognising individual employees based on these values goes a long way in keeping them motivated and engaged.

(The author, Arjun Mohan, is the chief executive officer (India) at edtech firm upGrad. Views are personal)