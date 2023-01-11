 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Expect a growth-oriented Budget, but further volatility in markets on the cards: Parteek Agarwal

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

Prateek Agrawal , Executive Director - Business and Investment Strategy at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company said While inflation does seem to have peaked in 2022, central banks world over are not letting their guard down. Covid fears resurfaced on case spike in China.

Budget 2023

The increase in policy rates has slowed down and the central bankers are now expected to keep the rates high for longer and the peak rate could be a tad higher against earlier expectations, according to Prateek Agrawal, Executive Director - Business and Investment Strategy at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

Equity markets which had been buoyant in November, on hopes of a policy pivot, gave away some of their gains and consolidated. Covid fears resurfaced on case spike in China. Cement, consumers, specialty chemicals and autos might see margin expansion in 2023, he said.

Cement: Outlook looks positive

The Indian cement industry is likely to add 80-100 million tonnes of capacity by FY25, driven by increased spending on housing and infrastructure. "Despite the lingering challenges posed by the pandemic, India’s long-term growth potential is intact, and Indian cement companies are favourably positioned to deliver building solutions for the nation on the march," Agarwal said.

"Forecasts indicate that there are three main demand drivers for the cement industry - infrastructure upgrades, rural housing and urbanization. Investment projects across roads, railways, metro, airports, and ports will further support the prime minister’s nation-building vision. Infra sector is witnessing strong growth in India. The cement sector is seeing huge demand momentum continuing accelerated by higher government infrastructure spending owing to general elections," Agarwal said.

Consumers: Digital offers an edge 