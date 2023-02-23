Elevated Jan inflation may push MPC to vote for 25 bps hike: Radhika Rao of DBS Bank

The rupee India Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) slipped below 100 in January 2023, addressing valuation concerns vs key trading partners. In the near-term, with strong US data driving DXY higher, the RBI will seek to contain one-sided weakness in the rupee and keep intraday volatility in check, DBS Bank said.

Minutes of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from the February review reflected the central bank's concern over inflation because of uncertain geopolitics, volatile crude prices, and weather-related events.

Outside of food, inflation was seen at the risk of hardening further, requiring policymakers to take calibrated action, said Radhika Rao, Senior Economist at DBS Bank.

The two dissenting members of the RBI see the need to pause and allow the lagged impact of policy actions to play out, citing emerging growth risks. A majority of the MPC is likely to vote for a 25 bps hike in April with an unchanged stance, due to an elevated January inflation outturn, sticky core, and a likelihood that February 2023 inflation (out in mid-March) might also stay close to 6.3-6.5 percent, before turning data dependent on the path ahead, the senior economist said.

"Overnight US Fed minutes also reaffirmed their tough stance on inflation, increasing the likelihood of a higher terminal rate. A hawkish RBI MPC stance will help counter the impact of any resultant jump in the US yields/ US dollar. That said, the policy preference is to keep the currency at competitive levels against regionals," she said.

"The RBI mopped up net $3.8 billion in December 2022, after $4.4 billion in November 2022, which partly explains the rupee’s underperformance in late 2022 even as regional FX appreciated on a sliding US dollar. Concurrently, the outstanding forwards book has also risen to $10.96 billion from $0.2 billion in October, as intervention was conducted in spot as well as forwards and authorities remain keen to rebuild FX reserves."

As a result, the rupee's Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) slipped below 100 in January 2023, addressing valuation concerns against key trading partners. In the near-term, with strong US data driving DXY higher, the RBI will seek to contain one-sided weakness in the rupee and keep intraday volatility in check, Rao said.

