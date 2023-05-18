Effects of El Nino and the importance of monitoring and predicting the weather patterns

Erratic rainfall patterns over the past two years have caused significant problems for farmers, who have had to re-sow their crops two to three times.

By Sanjay Gupta

El Niño is a weather pattern that occurs when the Pacific Ocean becomes warmer than usual, causing weather changes around the world. In India, El Niño is associated with weak monsoon rainfall, heatwaves resulting in crop failures and disruptions to fisheries, among effects.

Farmers in the major sowing belts of Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are getting ready for the onset of the monsoon season which usually arrives around the second or third week of June.

Typically, farmers prepare their land for sowing in late May and early June, with those having adequate irrigation facilities starting as early as May to benefit from pre-monsoon showers. However, the possibility of the El Niño effect delaying the monsoon season is a cause for concern.

Erratic rainfall patterns over the past two years have caused significant problems for farmers, who have had to re-sow their crops two to three times. This year, if El-Nino comes into play, the chances of a delay in sowing are high. Cotton, groundnut, and soybean farmers are in anticipation of higher prices but the market factors are not in their favour. This might be another reason for farmers other than the effect of El-Nino to switch to other short-duration crops such as pulses, oilseeds and vegetables as these crops generally require less water to grow.

Tough to plan for the future

With all these challenges looming, farmers are bracing for a tough season ahead, hoping for adequate rainfall to ensure a successful crop yield. However, unpredictable weather patterns and market dynamics pose significant challenges, making it difficult for farmers to plan for the future.

The following events highlights the vulnerability of agricultural systems in India to the impacts of El Niño and underscore the importance of adapting to these changing weather patterns in order to safeguard food production and ensure food security for communities.

Historical data shows that India has experienced 30 El Nino events from 1870 to 2019, with a 5:1 chance of below-average rainfall during such events. In 2019, a weak El Nino event contributed to below-average monsoon rainfall with greater impact in the north-western and central regions. However, the overall impact of the 2019 El Niño on India was less severe than the 2015-2016 event where India experienced a 14 percent deficit in monsoon rainfall while the average temperature increased by 20 Celsius.

However, this time the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were hit the hardest showing that it is difficult to predict where the impact of El Nino would be. This makes El Nino a risk that is difficult to manage. Such variations in weather have a significant impact on crop yield and therefore overall production. Further, such variation also increases pest and disease outbreaks which may either impact the yields or farmers’ profitability by increasing crop protection costs.

What can be done?

Given the uncertainty of the location of impact and the near certainty that the impact will be a drop in monsoon and a rise in average temperature, the following steps can be taken to mitigate the risks: Firstly, crop diversification and the cultivation of drought-resistant crops. Secondly, the promotion of water conservation and management practices. Thirdly, provision of better weather forecasting and early warning systems and finally, improvement of access to credit and insurance options for farmers.

These measures can help farmers to better manage their water resources, reduce the risk of crop failure, and recover more quickly from weather-related events.

By taking the above proactive steps, India can improve the resilience of its agriculture sector and ensure food security for its population.

Sanjay Gupta is Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at National Commodities Management Services Limited (NCML)