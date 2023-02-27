 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deploy modified Put butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:54 AM IST

The upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like modified Put Butterfly in Nifty.

Nifty closed the week, around 17,562, losing about 2.75 percent. During the week, the index gyrated between 18,112-17,510. On the OI (open interest) front, a short build-up was witnessed in the Nifty Jan Futures in the last week as there was an increase in OI, with losses witnessed on weekly closing basis.

On the other hand, the Bank Nifty Futures lost about 3.13 percent as it closed the week at 40,145. Bank Nifty Futures oscillated between 39,870-41,540 and ended the week with a loss.

Further diving into the Nifty upcoming weekly expiry, Nifty immediate resistance stands at 17,600 levels where nearly 96.16 lakh shares are the open interest followed by vital resistance at 18,000 levels where about 76.30 lakh shares are the open interest. On the lower side, the immediate support level is at 17,400 where nearly 40.31 lakh shares are the PE options open interest followed by 17,000 where nearly 54.41 lakh shares are the PE options open interest.

Looking at the Bank Nifty's upcoming weekly expiry data, on the upside, immediate and vital resistance is at 41,000 where nearly 24.91 lakh shares are the CE open interest, whereas, on the lower side immediate and vital support is at 39,000, about 15.34 lakh shares, which is the PE open interest. At 43,000, about 37.96 lakh shares of CE open interest are present. At the ATM strike of 40,000, CE OI was 39.50 lakh shares and PE OI was about 32.03 lakh shares.