Deploy modified Put butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:56 AM IST

The upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like modified Put Butterfly in Nifty.

Nifty closes the week, around 17,951, gaining about 0.44 percent. During the week, Nifty gyrated between 18,150 - 17,745. On the OI (open interest) front, marginal long built-up was witnessed in Nifty Jan Futures over the week gone by as there was an increase in OI, with marginal gains in Nifty weekly closing basis.

On the other hand, Bank Nifty Futures lost about 1.06 percent as it closed the week around 41,205. Its future gyrated between 40,950 and 42,036 and ended the week with a loss.

Further diving into Nifty’s upcoming weekly expiry, Nifty immediate resistance stands at 18,000 levels where nearly 117.95 lakh shares are the open interest followed by vital resistance at 18,500 levels where about 92.75 lakh shares are the open interest. On the lower side, the immediate support level is at 17,800 where nearly 55.94 lakh shares are the PE options open interest followed by 17,500 where nearly 64.32 lakh shares are the PE options open interest.