Deploy modified Put butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

The upcoming week can be approached with a low-risk strategy like modified Put Butterfly in Nifty.

Nifty closes the week, around 16940, losing about 1%.  On the OI (Open Interest) front, short built-up was witnessed in Nifty Futures over the week gone by as there was an increase in OI, with losses witnessed in Nifty weekly closing basis.

On the other hand, Bank Nifty Futures lost about 0.90% as it closed the week around 39383 and gyrated between 39077 to 40273. Overall, Bank Nifty ended the week with a loss.

Further diving into the Nifty upcoming weekly expiry, Nifty immediate resistance stands at 17100 levels where nearly 98.68 lakh shares is the open interest of CE options followed by vital resistance at 18000 levels where about 128.36 lakh shares of CE options is the open interest. On the lower side immediate support level is at 16800 where nearly 52.86 lakh shares are the PE options open interest followed by 16500 where nearly 57.78 lakh shares are the PE options open interest.